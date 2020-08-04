1/
TAMELA FLEM
FLEM, Tamela Grace Age 54, of Franklin, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for one week. She was born October 31, 1965, in Ashland, Ohio, and moved to Middletown in 1978. She had a career in early childhood education and was employed in the Miami Valley Area at the Goddard School for 17 years. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gene Wolf of Ashland, and Rosemarie Brewster of Middletown; and two brothers, Richard Workman and Anthony Wolf. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Flem; one son, Wayne Flem of Franklin, Ohio; step-father, Raymond Brewster of Middletown; one sister, Linda (Robert) Taylor of Arkansas; three brothers, Wayne (Debra) Wolf of Ashland, Dale (Kelly) Workman of North Dakota, and Rex (Danita) Wolf of Arkansas; and many extended family and friends. Graveside services with social distancing and mask required, will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio, with Pastor James Anderson, officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
