Tamera WOODREY
1958 - 2020
WOODREY, Tamera Lee "Tammy"

Age 62, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born August 8, 1958, in Wilmington, OH, the daughter of Jimmy and Wanda (Loman) Woodrey. Tammy was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and served on church council. She worked as church secretary for 30+ years and considered it a ministry rather than a job. Tamera was a member of the Trenton Historical Society and was a coach for Trenton Knothole. She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Robert Woodrey; sister-in-law, Karen Woodrey; nephew, Brennan Barnes and grandparents, Charles and Aletha Loman, Harold and Mildred Woodrey. Tammy is survived by her mother, Wanda Woodrey; brothers, Dale and Timothy Woodrey; sister, Lori (Jerry) Barnes; nieces and nephews, Adam (Bre) Woodrey, Alex (Megan) Woodrey, Megan (Michael) Boehm, Morgan (Dan) Woodrey, Matthew (Lauren) Barnes, Kristopher Barnes and Emily Barnes; 10 great-nieces and nephews along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive guests from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and 10:30-11 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 309 North Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday with Pastor Tammy Eady officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
NOV
25
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
