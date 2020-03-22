|
|
LOFTUS, Tami Age 63, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at The Ohio State University. She was born August 19, 1956 in Jackson, OH to Franklin and Opal (Wyant) Fassler. She was a homemaker. Tami is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Loftus; daughter, Stacy Loftus of Middletown; sisters, Ada Fassler-Mullins, Loretta Fassler, Pamela (Donald) Prater; nieces, Lacey Bailecki, Savanna Leibengood; nephew, Larry Mullins, Gary (Harmony) Mullins; great-niece, Courtney (Joshua) Cochran; Grammy Tami of special grandsons, Dallas Rushing, Waylon Rushing, Liam Estep, Ezra Estep; numerous family and friends; goddaughter, Shirley Estep; godson, Bill Estep. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Patrick officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S, 6302 Crossing Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020