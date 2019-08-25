|
NASH, Tammie Lynn Age 57, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1961 in Dayton to the late Lester Lee & Alma Hill. Tammie retired from Dayton Public Schools Transportation after 18 years as a bus driver. She is survived by her children, Terrence Hill, Travis Nash, Tayalia Nash, Tonensha Nash and Thron Nash; ex-husband, Fred Nash, grandchildren, Emani Wilder, Damien Nash, Haven Nash, Gabriel Nash and Eriq Hill; siblings, Angela Day, Kerry Lee, Yjathene Williams, Christopher Hill and Antonio Lee; step-mother, Nearaette Lee; special second cousin, Columbus "Junebug" Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, 2110 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342. For more information you may call, Tonensha at 937-580-1182 or 937-580-1151. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019