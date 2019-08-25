Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miamisburg Moose Lodge
2110 E. Central Ave
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammie NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammie NASH


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammie NASH Obituary
NASH, Tammie Lynn Age 57, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1961 in Dayton to the late Lester Lee & Alma Hill. Tammie retired from Dayton Public Schools Transportation after 18 years as a bus driver. She is survived by her children, Terrence Hill, Travis Nash, Tayalia Nash, Tonensha Nash and Thron Nash; ex-husband, Fred Nash, grandchildren, Emani Wilder, Damien Nash, Haven Nash, Gabriel Nash and Eriq Hill; siblings, Angela Day, Kerry Lee, Yjathene Williams, Christopher Hill and Antonio Lee; step-mother, Nearaette Lee; special second cousin, Columbus "Junebug" Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, 2110 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342. For more information you may call, Tonensha at 937-580-1182 or 937-580-1151. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now