ACKERMAN, Tammy S. 54, of Dayton, passed away on June 1, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1965 to Frank Miller and Diana (Weng) Murphy in Middletown, OH. Tammy worked as a Housing Director at Miami Valley Housing Opportunities for many years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. On November 11, 1993, she married Michael Ackerman. Tammy is survived by her loving mother, Diana Murphy; husband of 25 years, Michael Ackerman; children, Rylan (Chelsea) Colthar, Pandora Livingston, and Tyler (Katelyn) Ackerman; grandchildren, Alice, Andrew, and Owen; brother, Doug (Jen) Miller; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 12-2 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, 45439). Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 pm. Full obituary online at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019