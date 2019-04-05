FRYER, Tammy L. Age 51, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1967 in Fairbanks, Alaska to James R. and Judy E. {Pierson} Johnson. Tammy graduated from Cincinnati State with her Associate's Degree. On September 14, 1996, she married Robert Fryer, Jr. at Laurel Avenue Church of Christ in Hamilton. Tammy liked being outside, traveling, and working out at Fitworks, with her favorite aerobics instructor, Jennifer. She enjoyed watching television, especially college basketball and soaps. Tammy loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Robert; son Brett; sisters Robin and Randi (Mark); and her parents. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and great grandparents. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home (formerly Ivey). Funeral service will follow at 2pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Laurel Avenue Church of Christ, 1049 Laurel Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary