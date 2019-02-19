|
ELLIFRITT-KINNAIRD, Tanya S. Age 60, of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday February 16, 2019. She was born December 19, 1958, to the late Sandra (Moore) and Wally Ellifritt. She was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Research Lab with more than 37 years of service. In 2009 she was the recipient of the AFRL Psychologist Harry G. Armstrong Scientific Excellence Award. She is survived by her husband Chris Kinnaird; her sister Sheree (Jim) Webber; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. A Private Graveside Service will be at the Germantown Union Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019