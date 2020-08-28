1/1
Taprice GOODWIN
1993 - 2020
GOODWIN, Taprice Jaree Age 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was born March 5, 1993, to Patrice Gentry and Derrick Goodwin. On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Taprice transitioned from this life to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Patrice Gentry; fathers, Derrick Goodwin and Carl Gentry; 3 children, Taylor Stargell, Traylen Stargell and Tru' Poole; brothers, Justin (Chyanne) Grimes, Dwayne (Tanena) Sims and sisters, Angelice, Carlissa and Janisha Gentry. Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 4 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. Visitation 2-4 pm with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
AUG
29
Service
04:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
