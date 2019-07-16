TRIPP, Tari Passed into eternal life on July 11, 2019 in a peaceful sleep at her home. Tari was born on March 17, 1964, the daughter of John "JB" Connaughton and Madonna "Donna" Connaughton. Tari touched the lives of many; she worked for Avon for over 30 years, positively impacting the lives of many employees both here in this community and throughout the world. Tari lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel, making life-long friendships wherever she went and for her friends Tari was always there. Tari was the rock of her family and her love for each of them was evident every day. Tari was a loving sister and aunt, survived by her brother John Connaughton and her nieces. Tari was a devoted daughter, survived by her mother and joining her father in Heaven. Tari was a beloved wife, she married her husband Pete Tripp on October 10, 2003. Most of all Tari was a loving mother to her son, Ryan Tripp who was born in 2005. Watching Ryan grow into the fine young man he is brought joy to Tari each and every day. To all, Tari was an inspiration, an example of the kind of person all should strive to be and by all she will be forever deeply missed. A memorial mass for close friends and family is being held on July 18, 2019 at Saint Maximillian Kolbe Church at 11 a.m. with a celebration of her life starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Cincinnati Marriott North, 6189 Muhlhauser Rd West Chester Ohio 45069 for those same friends and family. If desired, donations can be made to The Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research by following the prompts online at www.giveto.osu.edu, selecting "medicine." Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on July 16, 2019