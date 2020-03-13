|
SOUDER, Taylor Suezanne Of Dry Ridge, KY was died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 22. Surviving is her daughter, Phoenix Mae Spohn of Dry Ridge; her dad, Greg (Tracy) Souder of Dry Ridge; her mom, Jackie (Jonathan Jackson) Perkins of Crittenden; step-mother, Sherri Souder of Florence; 5 brothers, Tylor Souder of Crittenden, Tanner Souder of Dry Ridge, Conner Souder of Florence, Bryson Souder of Florence, and Bobby Perkins of Crittenden; paternal grandfather, Roger (Sharon) Souder of Crittenden; paternal-grandmother, Jenna Pelfrey and paternal grandfather Sandy Mahan of Dry Ridge; and maternal grandmother, Thelma Hundley of Florence. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown followed by burial in the Williamstown Cemetery. Visitation will also be Saturday, 11:00am-2:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020