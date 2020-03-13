Home

Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
Taylor SOUDER Obituary
SOUDER, Taylor Suezanne Of Dry Ridge, KY was died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 22. Surviving is her daughter, Phoenix Mae Spohn of Dry Ridge; her dad, Greg (Tracy) Souder of Dry Ridge; her mom, Jackie (Jonathan Jackson) Perkins of Crittenden; step-mother, Sherri Souder of Florence; 5 brothers, Tylor Souder of Crittenden, Tanner Souder of Dry Ridge, Conner Souder of Florence, Bryson Souder of Florence, and Bobby Perkins of Crittenden; paternal grandfather, Roger (Sharon) Souder of Crittenden; paternal-grandmother, Jenna Pelfrey and paternal grandfather Sandy Mahan of Dry Ridge; and maternal grandmother, Thelma Hundley of Florence. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown followed by burial in the Williamstown Cemetery. Visitation will also be Saturday, 11:00am-2:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020
