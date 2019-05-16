Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Lusain Funeral Home
2455 Stanley Ave
Dayton, OH 45404
(937) 443-2030
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Restoration Church of Jesus Christ
904 Vernon Dr
Dayton, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Church of Jesus Christ
904 Vernon Dr
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tazaunte Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tazaunte Jacobs


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tazaunte Jacobs Obituary
JACOBS, Tazaunte "Quan" Was born April 29, 1994 went to be with the Lord on May 9th, 2019. Quan was preceded in death by his son Melichi Jacobs, His Big brother Diontre Jacobs, Grandfather Robert Lewis Sr., Great- Grandmother Ada V Busbee, Great- Grandfather Rev. Clarence Davis Sr. and uncle Dorian Wilson. He leaves to cherish his Mother Letetia (George) Ivy, Father: Calvin (Monique) Jacobs, his Wife Cathy Jacobs, Children: Tamarion, Tazaunte Jr, Ava, Zy'Aeire, Za'Khiya Jacobs, Malia Bailey, Mariea, Mariya and Marvin Alsup. Grandmothers, Jane Lewis and Corine Jacobs. Sisters: Jaquese, Ayshae, Dashennae Jacobs and Zhanisha Ivy. Brothers: Denzel Jacobs and George Ivy. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Services are to be held 11am Saturday May 18th 2019 at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ 904 Vernon Dr Dayton, OH 45402 Elder Steve Saucer. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now