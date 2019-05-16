|
JACOBS, Tazaunte "Quan" Was born April 29, 1994 went to be with the Lord on May 9th, 2019. Quan was preceded in death by his son Melichi Jacobs, His Big brother Diontre Jacobs, Grandfather Robert Lewis Sr., Great- Grandmother Ada V Busbee, Great- Grandfather Rev. Clarence Davis Sr. and uncle Dorian Wilson. He leaves to cherish his Mother Letetia (George) Ivy, Father: Calvin (Monique) Jacobs, his Wife Cathy Jacobs, Children: Tamarion, Tazaunte Jr, Ava, Zy'Aeire, Za'Khiya Jacobs, Malia Bailey, Mariea, Mariya and Marvin Alsup. Grandmothers, Jane Lewis and Corine Jacobs. Sisters: Jaquese, Ayshae, Dashennae Jacobs and Zhanisha Ivy. Brothers: Denzel Jacobs and George Ivy. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Services are to be held 11am Saturday May 18th 2019 at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ 904 Vernon Dr Dayton, OH 45402 Elder Steve Saucer. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019