Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Ted's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted BOWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted BOWERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted BOWERS Obituary
BOWERS, Ted E. Age 56, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born November 22, 1963 to Carl & Sandy Bowers in Dayton, Ohio. He will be missed and remembered by his parents; children Amanda Cantrell of Troy, Andrea Cantrell (Jared Knick) of Laura, and Jack McCarroll of Bradford; grandchildren Penelope Knick and Jackson McCarroll; siblings Todd Bowers, Tammy Baker (Russ Stoops) and Tim (Tracy) Bowers. Ted enjoyed farming, hunting with his daughter Andrea and was a big race fan of Eldora Speedway. He enjoyed coaching softball for the Darke County Special Olympics and driving his dump truck "Tator" with Red Dog. He loved his family and friends and made sure everyone was always happy and taken care of. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ted's home. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Pink Ribbon Girls. Online memories of Ted may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -