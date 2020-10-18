1/1
Ted BROOKS
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOKS, Ted Allen Ted Allen Brooks (81), of Axtell, TX, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco, TX. Ted was born on June 21, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. He was raised in Dayton and served in Germany as an MP in the U.S. Army. He lived in Indiana and Kansas before finally landing in Texas, where he lived with his wife Linda. Ted and Linda enjoyed cruises and extensive traveling. Ted also enjoyed a good poker game and had a close-knit circle of friends in both Texas and Ohio. He enjoyed gathering with his friends for a meal or a game of Poker (of course!). Ted was a very independent person, but had a soft spot for his dog, Kady, and his goats. He also enjoyed following the journeys of all of his grandchildren. His career included positions at NCR in Dayton, Fabwell and Owens Corning. Ted was preceded in death by Linda, his wife of 27 years, his parents, Theodore and Viola Brooks, his brothers, Eldron and Ernie, sister, Jeannette Schlein and stepson Billy Ray Strickland. He is survived by his son Ted (Amy); daughters Lori (Rich) Embry, Amy Fries; stepdaughters Sheila (Beau) Tidrick and Tammy (Stan) Dunn; stepson Larry (Dana) Hulvey; grandchildren Steve, Brendon, Alyssa, Brooke, Chloe, Ella and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fuzzy Friends Waco or a local no kill animal shelter. The guest book is available at pecangrovefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX 76706
254-662-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved