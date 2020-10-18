BROOKS, Ted Allen Ted Allen Brooks (81), of Axtell, TX, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th Street, Waco, TX. Ted was born on June 21, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. He was raised in Dayton and served in Germany as an MP in the U.S. Army. He lived in Indiana and Kansas before finally landing in Texas, where he lived with his wife Linda. Ted and Linda enjoyed cruises and extensive traveling. Ted also enjoyed a good poker game and had a close-knit circle of friends in both Texas and Ohio. He enjoyed gathering with his friends for a meal or a game of Poker (of course!). Ted was a very independent person, but had a soft spot for his dog, Kady, and his goats. He also enjoyed following the journeys of all of his grandchildren. His career included positions at NCR in Dayton, Fabwell and Owens Corning. Ted was preceded in death by Linda, his wife of 27 years, his parents, Theodore and Viola Brooks, his brothers, Eldron and Ernie, sister, Jeannette Schlein and stepson Billy Ray Strickland. He is survived by his son Ted (Amy); daughters Lori (Rich) Embry, Amy Fries; stepdaughters Sheila (Beau) Tidrick and Tammy (Stan) Dunn; stepson Larry (Dana) Hulvey; grandchildren Steve, Brendon, Alyssa, Brooke, Chloe, Ella and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fuzzy Friends Waco or a local no kill animal shelter. The guest book is available at pecangrovefuneral.com
.