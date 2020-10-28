85, passed away on Friday,October 23, 2020, at theHospice of Hamilton NorthInpatient Care Center, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born onSeptember 13, 1935, in Hyden, Kentucky, to the late Joe and Myrtle (Begley) Burton. Tedattended and graduated Salem High School in Salem, Indiana. He was a LCpl in the United States Marine Corps. Tedmarried Patricia Ann Burton on October 4, 1963, in Hamilton, Ohio. They just celebrated their 57th anniversary. Ted worked at Mosler Safe Company for 35 years, before retiring in 1994. He also worked at Walmart for 10 years, before retiring in 2017. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed bowling, watching westerns, making cornbread/eating it with buttermilk, gardening, and everything University of Kentucky. He loved to go camping at Monkeyland with his grandson Robby. Ted was a member of the Eagles #407, I.O.O.F. #17, Monkeys, Middletown Moose #501, and VFW #6636 of Salem, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Pat; daughter Tammy (Doug) Feltner; grandson Robby Barger; brother Gran (Cathy) Burton, of Gretna, Louisiana; a very special little girl, Jade Thomas; god-daughter Leah Shifflett Thomas; longtime friend Darrell Shiffett; step-grandson Dustin Feltner; six nieces; six nephews; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Ted was preceded in death by his siblings Danny, Bobby Joe, Hiram, Bennie,Rebecca Burton, Janet Holstine, Judy Clark, MariettaRutherford, and Dolly Ratliff, five nephews, and one niece. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11 am until 1 pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at



