1/1
Tena HOWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWARD, Tena E.

80 years, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born January 27, 1940, the daughter of James and Ella (Lewis)

Powers in Springfield, OH. She was a lifelong dedicated

member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Springfield, OH. She retired from Wittenberg

University after twenty years of service. Her precious memory will be cherished by her two loving daughters, Victoria Macklin and Brenda (Dale) Cobb; her loving son, Duncan

Bradley, Sr., all of Springfield, OH; loving stepchildren,

Gregory Howard and Kimberly Love; her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Powers of California and Wilma Powers of Arizona; two brothers, James (Jackie) Powers of Springfield, OH, and Ralph Leon Powers of Cincinnati, OH; a host of

nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cleophus Howard of 37 years; one daughter, Karla Bradley Exon; one son, Roger

Powers, Sr.; two grandsons, Deantra Maurice Bradley and Techon Baker; two great-grandsons, Isaiah Mays and Debmon Powers-Jones. Visitation for the public will be Tuesday,

December 8, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Private homegoing celebration for the family will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at El Bethel Temple, followed by burial in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Arrangements entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE Columbus. To order flowers and offer condolences to The HOWARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved