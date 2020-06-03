Teofil LEDNIK Jr.
LEDNIK Jr., Teofil John 94, of Fairfield Township, OH died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born January 31, 1926 in Blandburg, PA to the late Teofil and Genevieve (Janos) Lednik, immigrants from Czechoslavakia. He was a member of St. Julie's Catholic Church in Hamilton, OH where he had served as an usher. Teofil loved sports, especially baseball, he played softball for Mosler Safe and coached Little League Baseball. Over the years he was a member of several clubs in the Hamilton/Fairfield area. Teofil worked for over 49 years at The Mosler Safe Company before retiring in 1991. Corporal Lednik, U S Marine Corps, served his country during WW II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Ruth (Mueller) Lednik; sons, Lawrence (Joyce) Lednik of Fairfield Twp. and Ronald (Linda) Lednik of Uniontown, OH; daughters, Kimberly (Larry) Skirvin of Hamilton and Tamara Kraft (Rocky) of Wyoming, OH; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Emma Jane Lednik. Teofil was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Lednik and Steven Lednik; his sisters, Rose Renneker (Vincent), Mary Becker (Robert), Elizabeth Wilke (Albert), Mildred Weber (Paul); his twin sister, Genevieve Lednik, Sr. Kaye Lednik and his brother, Robert Lednik. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am at Colligan Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held immediately following at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 18901, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www. DementiaSociety.org/donate Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Colligan Funeral Home
