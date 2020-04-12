|
MOORE, Terence Todd 52, a Loving brother, father and caring soul departed this life, 7, April 2020. He was born 3, March 1968 in Dayton, Ohio. He was the son of Ernest James "Jim" Moore and Judith Patricia Whitten (Moore), both of whom preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Mary Beth Moore who died in infancy. He lived all of his life in Dayton, Ohio. He was a Lineman and travelled throughout the country to devastated areas restoring power. He was a member of the (IBEW Union Hall 71) International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He is survived by his children of whom he was very proud, a son, Zachary Oren Moore and a daughter, Sophia Ann Moore. Also survived by his brothers and sisters, Matthew (Debby) Scott Moore; James (Judean) Timothy Moore; David Blaine Moore;Kristen (Michael) Kelly Moore (Hartshorn) and Amanda (Craig) Naydean Moore (Naylor) and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the viewing will be Private for Family, he is to be cremated and a Grave side service will be held at a later date. interment will be later at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020