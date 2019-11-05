|
BOCKRATH, Teresa C. Age 69 of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born April 16, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Mildred Friley; husband, Edward Bockrath; siblings, Juanita, Raymond, Darrell and David. Teresa is survived by her sons, William Michael (Sonja Rom), Joshua Michael; grandchildren, Hunter Michael; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Along with Teresa's great love for vacations on the beach, while burying her feet in the sand, she enjoyed exciting adventures at the lake house and great gatherings with friends and family that continuously never ended. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019