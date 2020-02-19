|
DOWNING, Dr. Teresa Marie "Terri" Of Springfield, Ohio, 59, passed peacefully in the presence of her children on February 16, 2020 in Dayton, OH. She was born January 1, 1961, in Springfield, OH. She is survived by her mother Joyce (Downing) Adams, brother Freely "Bud" Downing, son Jyoshu Tsushima, and daughter Mariay Tsushima. She was preceded in death by her second son, Georgie Tsushima, in 2015. After earning an undergraduate degree from Wright State and University of Kentucky, she taught English in Okayama, Japan and met her children's father, Masahiro Tsushima there. They moved to Seattle, Washington in 1988, then Pullman, Washington in 1989, where Teresa obtained her PhD is sociology at Washington State University. As a professor at Iowa State University and then at California Polytechnical State University, Teresa fought human trafficking in Iowa, taught her students social activism, and fought poverty in her community. Teresa loved reading, singing, nature, and spending time with loved ones, but her greatest joy was in her children. She took pride in their independence and pursuits. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Vineyard Church of Northridge, 4650 Ridgewood Road East, Springfield, Ohio with Rev. Neil Haney officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the celebration service. The family will gather for a private inurnment at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to "She Is Safe" via their website at www.sheissafe.org, by phone at (877) 552-1402 or by mail 11095 Houze Road, Ste 100, Roswell, GA 30076. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory of Springfield is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.FerncliffCemetery.org
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 19, 2020