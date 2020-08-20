1/1
Teresa Humphrey
HUMPHREY (Zummo), Teresa L. Teresa L. (Zummo) Humphrey, age 66, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Teresa was the daughter of the late Ann Kuntz Zummo and Thomas Joseph Zummo of Dayton, Ohio. Teresa was an artist in all aspects of her life. She was a musical songbird, and both wrote lyrics and sang in the band Zummo in the early 80's in Dayton. Her voice was strong and beautiful, truly powerful. She was an incredible empath, bringing solace to many who brought their difficulties in life to her. She listened intently; she gave good advice and believed in an afterlife for those who have passed on. She had a strong metaphysical belief and surrounded herself with beautiful crystals for physical healing, mental healing and emotional healing both for herself and others. She was a gentle soul who always led with Love and believed Love was the only answer. She practiced this every day of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Taz Zummo; her son, Demetrious Kilavos; her niece, Amy Zummo. She is survived by her life-long partner and husband of 40 years, Steve Humphrey; her loving daughter, Hayley Humphrey; sisters, Meg Zummo & her husband Ken Reynolds, and Annie Zummo; her sisters-in-law, Susan & her husband Jim Hackbarth, Michele and Bernadette Humphrey-Nicol; nieces, Emily Zummo, Mia and Lilia Topalian, Ashley, Chrissy and Jamie Hackbarth and nephew, Nicholas Bellanc as well as the bright light in her life, grandchildren Connor Jacob Kilavos and Kiera Kilavos. Memorial service will be 2 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the chapel with visitation from 12 PM to 2 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia 30040. 770-645-1414. Please sign online guestbook at www.northsidechapel.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
