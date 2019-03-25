|
|
GRAFT, Teresa Marlene Age 64 of Middletown, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. She was born October 7, 1954 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Marita (Downs) Lowe. Teresa is survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas Graft; sons, Steve Stover and Joshua Graft; her daughter, Victoria (husband, Dave) Smythe; grandchildren, Nash, Samantha, Jacob, Nicholas, Cashius, Chase, Tre'Shaun and Aubrey; her sister, Brenda Hamilton and her brother, Steven Lowe. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 25, 2019