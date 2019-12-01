Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Teresa Mendenhall Obituary
MENDENHALL, Teresa "Teri" Age 60, of Oxford and formerly of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a fearless battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Don Joseph Neidert and her beloved dog, Moose. Teri is survived by her parents Hilbert "Gil" & Lucille "Lucy" Mendenhall; children, Matt Neidert, Christine McIntosh and Jessi (Devin) Hipp; grandchildren, Luke McIntosh and Caleb Hipp; sister, Susan (Mike) Morrissey; brother, Mike Mendenhall; nieces, Lisa York and Amy Morrissey; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9-10 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 10 am. Teri will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Institutes of Health, 11400 Rockville Pike, Suite 600 North Bethesda, MD 20852 or His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
