|
|
NORTHCUTT (Hoke), Teresa A. Age 67 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was a graduate of Northmont High School. Terrie was a member of the Celina Eagles and Irish Club. She loved bicycling with the girls, going on fishing trips, and going to Grand St. Mary's Lake. Terrie is survived by her husband of 30 years: Charles Northcutt, mother: JoAnne Requarth, step children: Michael Northcutt, Carrie Northcutt, and Tiffany Northcutt, sisters: Debbie (Mike) Lindsey and Suzie (Eric) Watne, brothers-in-law: Bill (Brenda) Northcutt and Steve (Sally) Northcutt, sister-in-law: Betty Dibley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Lloyd Hoke, step father: Elgar Requarth, and step brother: Larry Requarth. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Bethel Cemetery in Phillipsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020