PATRICK, Teresa Marie "Tweeter" Passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019, at the age of 49 in her home in Hamilton, Ohio. Teresa is survived by her mother, Elaine Tragesser (n?e Simms); her brother, Don L. Tragesser; and her biological mother, Dianne Marie Haskins-Halderman; her daughter and son, Alyxandria Marie Patrick and Chance Michael Robert Patrick, and grandson Jace Carson Nichols. Her father, Robert "Bob" L. Tragesser passed away in 2014. Teresa was born in Middletown, Ohio on December 2, 1969, and grew up in Hamilton. She attended high school at Hamilton High where she graduated in 1988. She was a member of numerous organizations including band, was passionate for photography and basketball, as well as country music. She remained in active contact with numerous friends she made in high school. During this time, she frequently attended First Baptist Church with her family. She worked for the County Auditor's Office after high school, enjoyed a tenure at landscaping, and eventually embraced her passion for people as a bartender at Columbia Lanes and finally, The Main Event in West Chester Township, Ohio. Teresa loved animals and often had several pets, both cats and dogs. She was a loving and devoted mother, her loyalty and affection were beyond words. A funeral service is scheduled from 57pm on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at Avance Funeral Home located at 4976 Winton Road in Fairfield, OH, 45014. Officiator: Jack Young. Funeral services will be followed by a memorial celebration from 710pm at Main Event Entertainment located at 9477 Oxford Way, West Chester Township, OH 45069. The family would like to humbly thank the support provided by The Main Event, its staff, and friends. Contributions will be graciously accepted at the memorial celebration.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019