SHORES, Teresa J. Born February 18, 1961 in Dayton, OH to Orlando and Betty Breedlove. Passed away April 28, 2020 age 59. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Terry Sr., two sons Terry Jr (DeAnna) and Orlando Shores (Melissa), one daughter Janata L. Shores, two brothers: Gerald Breedlove(Donna), and Calvin Breedlove, three sisters: Carlene Bridges, Darlene Breedlove, and Norma Breedlove, grandmother of 9, sister-in-law Kim Silas Breedlove and brother-in-law Michael Bridges, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, from 10am until time of service 11am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020