STRALEY-WILLIAMS, Teresa A. 71, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her home. She was born in Springfield on March 11, 1949 the daughter of Robert C. and Helen M. (Powell) Malone. She was a 1967 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She worked in Purchasing for ITT Jabsco and Cooper Aire Tool. Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy (Carolyn) Straley of Grove City and Chad Straley of Springfield; brother and sister-in-law, Michael Malone and Gayle Trollinger of Findlay and two nieces, Kirsten "Kiki" Malone of Los Angeles and Michaela Malone of Findlay. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alan Straley in 2009 and second husband, Max Williams in 2013. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clark County SPCA.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 13, 2020