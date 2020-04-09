|
|
WOODWARD, Teresa Wyatt (11/27/53 - 3/16/20) She fought the fight and kept her faith after a brave battle w/cancer. Preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Wyatt- Petrarca 2005. Survived by her devoted husband, Bob Woodward; her father & mother, H. Ray & Nina Wyatt; loving sister, Tami Wyatt; special cousins: Kim, Mike, Rachael, & Caleb Monday, Lisa, Keith, Samuel & Ben Brinnon, Scarlett, Neal & Zach Glueck, brother-in-law & niece Carmen & Gina Petrarca, nephew Justin Moore, aunts, uncles & other cousins. Many wonderful friends through the years & classmates of West Carrollton class of '72. A Private Graveside Service will take place Friday, April 10th at Highland Cemetery with a Celebration of Teresa's Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Samaritan's Purse at https://sampur.se/2VaHlEn. Arrangements in care of www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020