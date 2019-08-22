|
BLANKENSHIP, Terina On Sunday August 18th, 2019 Terina Blankenship, loving daughter and friend was taken from us at the early age of 39. Terina was born January 16th, 1980 to Susan Blankenship and Wendell Sallie. Terina loved life, she was very outgoing and loved by many family and friends including one very special friend Rick Luke who was there for her the last few years. Terina is preceded in death by her grandmother Cosby Proffitt and her father Wendell Sallie. She is survived by her mother Susie Madden, her good friend Rick Luke, her brother Nathan Sallie, her uncle's Vick and Walter Blankenship, Wilgus and Glendell Sallie, Aunt's Terry Lowe and Jeanette Chandler, cousins include Michael, Christopher and Gregory Blankenship, Chris, Tim, Brian, Summer, Scott and Mike Sallie and Cathy Nickel. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 3520 Roosevelt Blvd. Middletown, OH from 5 to 7pm on Friday Aug. 23, 2019.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 22, 2019