|
|
BANFIELD, Terrance Age 71 passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020. He was born February 28, 1949 in Hamilton to the late Frederick and Dorothy Holsinger. Terry is survived by his children Molly, Tavish, Caitlin, Karen, Terry Jr., Hollie, Randy, Wesley Banfield, Shawn, Tara Shepherd; sisters Caroline, Linda, Dottie; numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Service and burial in Darrtown Cemetery to take place at the family's convenience. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2020