Terrance BEACH

BEACH, Terrance "T" 40 years old, resident of Dayton, Ohio, transcended on June 7, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Terrance was born June 28, 1979, in Dayton, Ohio. He leaves behind his mother, Merope Patterson, whom he loved dearly; his brother, Ian Patterson; special cousins, Chantel Franklin and Camry Abbott; and a host of other friends and family. He was a graduate of Trotwood High School. Terrance "T" was loved and adored by many. He spent most of his adult years in the food service business, catering to the needs of others, and was the best at what he did. He will be deeply loved, cherished and missed. Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1:30pm, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45426.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store