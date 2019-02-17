Home

BULLOCK, Terrance E. Departed his earthly life on Tuesday February 5, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1953 to the union of Robert Bullock and Anita Branner. He was a Spiritual Practitioner graduate of Celebration of Life Church. Served as a volunteer worker for for many years. Terrance is preceded in death by his parents Robert Bullock and Anita Branner and brother Michael Bullock. The Memorial Service will be held at Agape Journey of Awakening - Sunday February 24, 2019 at 4pm 4999 Northcutt Place Dayton, Ohio 45414.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019
