VANDERHORST, Terrance J. Age 67, died peacefully at home on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born the eldest of seven children to parents, Jerry and Janet, in Celina, Ohio. Terry was a graduate of the University of Dayton and retired after a highly successful career as a senior executive in the insurance industry with Penn Global. He had 5 sons, Andrew, Matthew, Michael, David and Christopher with his first wife Kathy. He leaves five beautiful grandchildren Grace, Zachary, Carley, Jocelyn and Amelia, who brought him bountiful amounts of joy. Terry and Kristine VanderHorst married on May 7th, 2005. His best friend, Kris brought Terry an infinite amount of happiness in a finite period of time. He will be missed but also remembered as a positive, warm and loving husband, father and grandfather. As he told us many times, he was just a little bit better than perfect as usual. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org