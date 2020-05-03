Home

TUNNEY, Terrel "Pat" 81 of Kettering, and a longtime resident of Dayton, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Pat is survived by his three children, Brian Tunney, Joe Tunney and his wife Julie; his daughter Lori Bricking; his granddaughter Isabell Bricking; along with close friend Dottie Herman-Brown. Pat is also survived by siblings: Florence "Skeets" (Jerry) Roche, Louis (Rosie) Tunney and Teresa ( Roger) Guernsey. Pat is preceded in death by his wife Judith Tunney. Pat served in the US Army overseas and was stationed in Germany. Due to current restrictions of the Covid-19 a private funeral service will be held at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church with his immediate family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
