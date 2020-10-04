1/
TERRELL WHITAKER
WHITAKER, Terrell R."Terry" Terrell "Terry" R. Whitaker, age 68, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, on March 14, 1952, to Martha A. (Harvey) and the late Beach Whitaker. He was an Air Force Veteran; and recently retired from Dayton Machine Tool Company after 35 years of service. Terry was an avid Moto Guzzi enthusiast; and was a member of the Moto Guzzi National Owners Club and the American Motorcyclist Association. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Michael & Scott Whitaker. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Margaret "Maggie" K. (Elias) Whitaker; his brother, David (Bunny) Whitaker; his sisters, Virginia "Ginny" (Max) Gaston and Kara (Rick) Shively; his nephews, Bryan (Jennifer) Whitaker, Brady Whitaker, Matt Gaston, Shane (Nycole) Whitaker, Chad (Wednesday) Whitaker, Ben (Megan) Whitaker, Paige Gidley, Casey (Megan) Gidley, Josh (Haley) Shively, Amanda (Brandon) Cowan, Tammy Mason and Jeremiah Atkins; and Elizabeth (Casey) Noble. The family will receive friends 12 - 1 p.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. George Hummel officiating. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
My deep and sincere condolences to Maggie and all of Terry's family and friends. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know.
Pat Galbraith
Friend
October 3, 2020
Award Winners 2008 Guzzis in the Blue Ridge
Barbara and Mark Tenney
Friend
October 3, 2020
Lunch ride at Guzzis In the Blue Ridge, August 2008
Barbara and Mark Tenney
Friend
October 3, 2020
Terry was an enthusiastic Moto Guzzi ambassador and always willing to provide assistance to fellow riders in need. He responded to a Guzzi List call for help by overnight-shipping a spare part to my husband who was stranded on his way back from the Kentucky rally several years ago. Terry and Maggie traveled far and wide on their various Moto Guzzi motorcycles and are well known in the Guzzi family. Terry will be missed. Maggie, our hearts go out to you; please accept our deepest sympathy. Mark and I will be with you in spirit during the memorial ride.
Barbara and Mark Tenney
Friend
