TERRELL WHITAKER

Terry was an enthusiastic Moto Guzzi ambassador and always willing to provide assistance to fellow riders in need. He responded to a Guzzi List call for help by overnight-shipping a spare part to my husband who was stranded on his way back from the Kentucky rally several years ago. Terry and Maggie traveled far and wide on their various Moto Guzzi motorcycles and are well known in the Guzzi family. Terry will be missed. Maggie, our hearts go out to you; please accept our deepest sympathy. Mark and I will be with you in spirit during the memorial ride.

Barbara and Mark Tenney

Friend