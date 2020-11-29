1/
Terrence CHASE
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHASE, Terrence Lynn "Terry"

Terrence Lynn Chase (Terry) was born December 16, 1938, in Faulkton, South Dakota, and passed away November 19, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Terry served in the Army in Huntsville, Alabama, in the early 60's at the Redstone Arsenal. He spent his career working as a civilian Aerospace Engineer for 37 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the Foreign Technology Division. He and his wife, Johnna, lived in Beavercreek, Ohio, and raised 5 children. After retirement in 1997, he volunteered for the Beavercreek Senior

Center for a short period and enjoyed volunteering at Sunwatch. He was kind-hearted, selfless, generous, intelligent, hard-working, sweet, patient, considerate, and thoughtful and he lived his life accordingly. He is survived by Johnna, his wife of 57 years; his sister, Sandy Asheim; his children, Brian Chase (Kathryn Chase), Kevin Chase (Beth Mast), David Chase (Sarah Kelley-Chase), Nancy Monahan (Richard Monahan), and Eric Chase. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jule and Joanna Chase (nee Grismer); brother, Jerry Chase; sister, Joanne Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Beth Chase, Eric's wife. Terry adored his grandchildren, Andrew, Laura, Caroline,

Eleanor, Luke, Cullen, Morgan, Chase, Audrey, Ryan, Adam, Nobella, Alex, and Max. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved