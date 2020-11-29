CHASE, Terrence Lynn "Terry"



Terrence Lynn Chase (Terry) was born December 16, 1938, in Faulkton, South Dakota, and passed away November 19, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Terry served in the Army in Huntsville, Alabama, in the early 60's at the Redstone Arsenal. He spent his career working as a civilian Aerospace Engineer for 37 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the Foreign Technology Division. He and his wife, Johnna, lived in Beavercreek, Ohio, and raised 5 children. After retirement in 1997, he volunteered for the Beavercreek Senior



Center for a short period and enjoyed volunteering at Sunwatch. He was kind-hearted, selfless, generous, intelligent, hard-working, sweet, patient, considerate, and thoughtful and he lived his life accordingly. He is survived by Johnna, his wife of 57 years; his sister, Sandy Asheim; his children, Brian Chase (Kathryn Chase), Kevin Chase (Beth Mast), David Chase (Sarah Kelley-Chase), Nancy Monahan (Richard Monahan), and Eric Chase. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jule and Joanna Chase (nee Grismer); brother, Jerry Chase; sister, Joanne Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Beth Chase, Eric's wife. Terry adored his grandchildren, Andrew, Laura, Caroline,



Eleanor, Luke, Cullen, Morgan, Chase, Audrey, Ryan, Adam, Nobella, Alex, and Max. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel.



