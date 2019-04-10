Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence GLOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence GLOVER Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terrence GLOVER Sr. Obituary
GLOVER, Sr., Terrence "Terry" Age 78, born January 12, 1941 in Dayton, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Terry's spiritual legacy began roughly in 1973 leading to his baptism in July 1975. He had a great love for the preaching work, sharing Bible knowledge, talking about Jehovah God and attending the meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Preceded in death by mother, Vivian Jackson; father, James Glover; brother, James E. Glover. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Ruby Glover; sons, Terrence Jr. (Mia) and David (Sandy) Glover; daughters, Gaila Ester, Vickie (Michael) Wheatley, Tracie (James) Dixon, Kellie (Joe) Magby; brother, Raymond (Rosezella) Glover; aunt, Dorothy Baker; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1530 N. James H. McGee Blvd. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now