CLEMONS, Terri In loving memory Terri Clemons passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born July 27, 1960, in Logan, West Virginia, to James and Beulah Jackson Clemons. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, June Clemons. She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 sons, William Clemons and Terrell Martin; one daughter, Parina Askew (Terrance); two sisters, Donnicesia Smith (David) and Sheila K. Quamley; one brother, Alfonso Clemens; special friend, Ray Kilgo; best friends, Yvonne Tucker and JT Wright; 10 grandchildren and a host of niece and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store