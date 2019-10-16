Home

Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations
1632 Wayne Ave.
Dayton, OH 45410
937-291-3911
Terril NIES

Terril NIES Obituary
NIES, Terril Ray 71, of Dayton, passed away on October 11, 2019 at . He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Doris Ratcliff Nies, and his brother, Randall Nies. Terril is survived by his sons, Justin and Caden; his sister, Sherril (Nies) Marlow; and his beloved niece, Heather Concannon. "Terry" was happiest while riding his 2016 Harley Davidson Fat Boy, which will now ride on without him. Per his request, there will be no public services. Inurnment at Woodland Mausoleum. If desired, contributions may be made in Terril's memory to . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
