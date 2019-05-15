Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Terry BURNEY Obituary
BURNEY, Terry L. "Doc" Age 58 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 18, 1961, the son of Sandra Burney. On November 25, 1980, he married Mary L. Staarmann at the courthouse in Hamilton. Survivors include his wife, Mary; two daughters, Sara Anne (James) Wynn and Angela Marie (Eric) Storm; three granddaughters, Millisun Mae "Milli" Wynn, Josephine June "Josie" Storm, and Magdalyn Rose "Maggie" Wynn; a sister-in-law, Kim (Jeff) Reed; two brothers-in-law, Tim Staarmann and Gary (Beth) Staarmann; numerous nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; beloved dog, Carmen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra; grandmother, Joy Burney; grandfather, Herbert Burney. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Rev. Edwin R. Beck officiating followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 15, 2019
