CAHILL, Terry A. 81, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Oakwood Village. He was born on April 7, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late William and Verla (Brown) Cahill. Survivors include, his three children, Kevin (Elizabeth) Cahill, Lisa (Danny Bush) Cahill and Cory (Sara) Cahill; several brothers and sisters; two grandchildren, Collin Cahill and Lily Bush and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ruth E. (Grossman) Cahill in June of 2018. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020