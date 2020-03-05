Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY CAHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY CAHILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRY CAHILL Obituary
CAHILL, Terry A. 81, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Oakwood Village. He was born on April 7, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late William and Verla (Brown) Cahill. Survivors include, his three children, Kevin (Elizabeth) Cahill, Lisa (Danny Bush) Cahill and Cory (Sara) Cahill; several brothers and sisters; two grandchildren, Collin Cahill and Lily Bush and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ruth E. (Grossman) Cahill in June of 2018. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now