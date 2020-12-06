1/1
Terry CRUMP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRUMP, Terry D.

65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 1, 2020. He was known as "Vic" and "The Shoe Man" born to Frank S. Crump Sr. and Bobbie Crump on January 20th ,1955, in Dayton Ohio. He graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School Class of 1973. He played on the basketball team and majored in art. He started his cobbler training and career shining shoes in downtown Dayton at the age of 16. He then purchased his first shoe repair shop at the age of 21 and he never looked back.

Terry D. Crump is preceded in death by his father, Frank S. Crump Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory: Bobbie Crump, Phillis and (Larry) Jones; Frank Crump Jr; his twin, Larry and (Vinitha) Crump; and Jeffrey Crump; his daughters, Mechell Ford and Lorieal; his caregiver, (Christopher) Kimble; his two grandchildren, Juston Johnson and Jalahn Crump; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Terry had a warm heart and a charming smile with a kind spirit. He was a pleasant person to be around. He worked hard and was dedicated to giving his very best. He filled his family with loving memories and a legacy that will help them live on. Terry will truly be missed by many. Services will be private. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved