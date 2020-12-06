CRUMP, Terry D.



65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 1, 2020. He was known as "Vic" and "The Shoe Man" born to Frank S. Crump Sr. and Bobbie Crump on January 20th ,1955, in Dayton Ohio. He graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School Class of 1973. He played on the basketball team and majored in art. He started his cobbler training and career shining shoes in downtown Dayton at the age of 16. He then purchased his first shoe repair shop at the age of 21 and he never looked back.



Terry D. Crump is preceded in death by his father, Frank S. Crump Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory: Bobbie Crump, Phillis and (Larry) Jones; Frank Crump Jr; his twin, Larry and (Vinitha) Crump; and Jeffrey Crump; his daughters, Mechell Ford and Lorieal; his caregiver, (Christopher) Kimble; his two grandchildren, Juston Johnson and Jalahn Crump; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Terry had a warm heart and a charming smile with a kind spirit. He was a pleasant person to be around. He worked hard and was dedicated to giving his very best. He filled his family with loving memories and a legacy that will help them live on. Terry will truly be missed by many. Services will be private. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



