Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry DECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry DECKER


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry DECKER Obituary
DECKER, Terry Lee 74, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born September 29, 1944 in Byesville, OH, the son of the late Rexford and Margaret Decker. Terry loved to play golf, frequenting many of the area courses making many friends and close acquaintances on the links. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronnie Decker. Terry is survived by his wife of 53 years Barbara; children Patti (Ron) Hurst and Terry (Andrea) Decker, Jr.; brother Jim (Nancy) Decker; grandchildren Mychelle Decker, Dustin Stallard and Dylan Stallard; great-grandchildren Connor and Hannah Stallard; sister-in-law Linda Decker; nephew Shane (Clarice) Decker. Private services will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now