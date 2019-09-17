|
|
DECKER, Terry Lee 74, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born September 29, 1944 in Byesville, OH, the son of the late Rexford and Margaret Decker. Terry loved to play golf, frequenting many of the area courses making many friends and close acquaintances on the links. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronnie Decker. Terry is survived by his wife of 53 years Barbara; children Patti (Ron) Hurst and Terry (Andrea) Decker, Jr.; brother Jim (Nancy) Decker; grandchildren Mychelle Decker, Dustin Stallard and Dylan Stallard; great-grandchildren Connor and Hannah Stallard; sister-in-law Linda Decker; nephew Shane (Clarice) Decker. Private services will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019