Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Terry DUKE


1951 - 2019
Terry DUKE Obituary
DUKE, Terry E. 67, died unexpectedly at his home in New Carlisle on September 3, 2019. He was born September 12, 1951 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Elizabeth and Alton Duke Jr. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Terry was a retired computer analyst. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the Springfield Model Airplane Club and the American Bridge Association. Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Arnett) Duke; stepson, Keith (Tina Howard) Woitte; stepdaughter, Kellie (Mike) Heironimus; granddaughters, Alexandra, Annalecia, and Kassandra Heironimus; grandson, Jeremy Woitte; and great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jackson Errett. Also surviving are brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Duke and Rodney (Leslie) Duke; best friend, Gene Shockey; and a host of other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will immediately follow with Chaplain Randy Reed presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Terry's honor to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
