Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Hale House
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Elleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Elleman


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Elleman Obituary
ELLEMAN, Terry Lee Age 72, of Union, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 8, 1947 to the late Donald & Treva (Serber) Elleman in Piqua, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Elleman. He will be missed and remembered by his loving son Brian (Faith) Elleman of Lebanon; grandchildren Grace Elizabeth Elleman and Isaac Weston Elleman of Lebanon, and sister Ann Saul of West Milton. Terry was a 1965 Milton-Union High School graduate and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War in Intelligence as a Morse Code Operator in Operation Blue Book. He retired from Dayton Tool & Die and was a member of the Brookville Masonic Lodge #596 F&AM. He collected Indian Artifacts and was a member of the Archaeological Society of Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM. A time of gathering will follow next door at the Hale House. Memorial contributions may be made to The Archaeological Society of Ohio, 1166 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd, Suite 269, Fairborn, OH 45324. Online memories of Terry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now