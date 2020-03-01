|
GLUECKERT, Terry Lee 66 years old, born March 4, 1953 in Dayton, OH and died January 9, 2020 in Federal Way, WA. He was the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Lucas) Glueckert who preceded him in death. Terry was a good man and loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeanie (White) Glueckert. He was proud of his two sons, Tommy Dorsey, Jr (Cheri) and Travis Dorsey (Dana). He adored his grandchildren. There are four grandsons, Jared Dorsey (Stephanie) and great granddaughter Madelyn; Evan Dorsey, Keegan Dorsey (Kailee Bruner), and Travis Dorsey Jr. and a granddaughter, Haley Stunich. He had two sisters, Kathy Steinhauer (Bill) and Judy Troiano (Mark) and two brothers Richard Noel (Karen) and Norman Noel (Darlene). Terry thought of Henry David Glueckert (Brenda) as his brother. He served in the US Air Force" from June 30, 1971 to August 23, 1978. He worked as a Truck Driver for Dayton Newspapers for 26 years. Terry lived in Germantown, OH for 36 years and relocated to Bonney Lake, WA three years ago. A Memorial Service will be held at Farmersville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm and interment at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020