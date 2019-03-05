|
GRIFFIN, Terry Age 65, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence. Terry was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 10, 1954 to the late Robert and Ruth Griffin. Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Glenna Griffin; two sons, Jason (Vanessa) Griffin, Adam (Stefanie) Griffin; grandchildren, Raegan, Nathan, Kyle, Emily and Addison Griffin; brother, Tim (Wanda) Griffin; sister, Lana (Scott) Wells; brother, Jeff Griffin. Funeral services are Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2019