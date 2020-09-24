1/1
Terry HALEY
1966 - 2020
HALEY, Terry Terry Haley age 54 passed away Monday September 21, 2020. He was born February 28, 1966, in Hamilton to the late James Loyd and Pauline Haley. Terry is survived by his children James Haley, Amanda Haley; brothers Jimmy DeBord, Jerry DeBord; mother of his children Jenny Haley; nieces and nephews Julie, Kari, Steven, Dylan and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a nephew John DeBord. Terry was an incredible mechanic, dad, coach, friend, and so much more. He worked as a legendary Master Technician for 32 years. There was nothing in the world that he couldn't fix. "Work smart not Hard"-Terry Haley. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Friday September 25, 2020, from 4 PM until the time of the funeral service at 6 PM with Evangelist Bo Black officiating. A celebration of life following the funeral at the Benison Event and Co-Working Center, 100 South 3rd Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, located on the third floor 7-9 pm. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
