HEIDENREICH, Terry Lee Of Waynesville, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born on January 18, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to his late parents Jean and Bert Heidenreich. Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years Bev Heidenreich; their daughters Tammy (Greg) Young, Terri "TJ" Heidenreich, and Kimberly (Geoff) Embry; grandchildren Katelyn Young, Savannah, Brayden, and Maddison Embry; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, and brothers in law. He is preceded in death by his brothers Doug, Steve, and David Heidenreich. Terry proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1973. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 42 years of employment. Terry enjoyed his time in retirement living his rustic lifestyle, tending to his country home and his tractor. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa, and will be greatly missed by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Family will greet family and friends the night prior from 6-8 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow the service at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd. in Xenia. Donations may be made in honor of Terry to the , PO Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary